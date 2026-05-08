Connell & C.O.P bury the hatchet for the good of SVG

Following a fierce public critique regarding the state of crime-fighting resources in St. Vincent, prominent defense attorney Grant Connell and Police Commissioner Enville Williams have met and resolved their differences, deciding to put the nation’s interests ahead of their personal dispute.

The reconciliation marks a dramatic turning point after tensions recently boiled over on a local radio broadcast. Connell had previously exposed alarming deficiencies within the police force. The clash was initially sparked when the police issued a press release condemning comments Connell allegedly made in court a claim the attorney quickly disproved by producing a $5 official court transcript.

However, the fiery standoff has now ended in a truce. In a recent statement demonstrating that the two men have decided to move forward together, Connell made it clear that the conflict is officially behind them.

“I have forgiven my brother,” Connell stated. “There will be no legal action or demands for apology”.

Highlighting that their shared commitment to St. Vincent outweighs any past grievances, the attorney explained the reasoning behind their reconciliation. “This is how real men resolve their differences,” Connell said. “The interest of the Vincentian people is more important than any one person”.

Offering guidance on leadership and forgiveness, Connell noted, “It is for those who have erred to do the right thing and do the thing right, 1 peter chapter 5 verses 6 & 7 should offer some guidance. A good shepherd will go out on the sabbath to save the one lost sheep. Not because its only one, you ignore it”.

Choosing to drop the feud rather than escalate it further, Connell, who referred to himself as a “different type of red man,” shared a piece of wisdom passed down from his family.

“My father always told me ‘son, there is no need to crush ripe grapes to show your strength, it rebuts common sense’,” he remarked.

With the dispute now settled, the focus returns to improving the state of law enforcement and justice in the country. Striking an optimistic and supportive tone, Connell concluded with a message of goodwill for the Commissioner: “Here’s to the future of the Police Force, moving with the times. I sincerely wish Enville all the best in his future endeavours”.