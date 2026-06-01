Connell praises Williams, urges for law enforcement backing

During a recent broadcast of “The Activated Morning Show” on WFM 99.9, caller Grant Connell publicly commended Vincentian cricketer Kesrick Williams, urging the local police force to fully support his upcoming international sporting engagement.

Connell, who praised Williams as an “outstanding” Vincentian and a “sporting ambassador,” shared that the cricketer is slated to join the Swedish franchise team Vaseras United this month. However, Connell expressed serious concern over reports that Williams has faced internal resistance and “a lot of stress” from the police force regarding his athletic commitments abroad.

According to Connell, Williams has allegedly been given a “hard time” whenever he travels to represent the country while attempting to maintain his position as a police officer. Connell argued that the police force should grant Williams leave with pay, emphasizing that his presence on international platforms provides immense marketing value to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

“By the time he says, ‘I am a policeman from St. Vincent and the Grenadines… that marketing has covered beyond $24,000 a year,” Connell noted, referencing the estimated annual salary of a police constable. He further illustrated this point by stating that a simple mention of his Vincentian roots on a major network like ESPN provides exposure that is worth far more than a 12-month police salary.

Connell also highlighted that the police force, which is currently dealing with negative publicity and “criminal activity allegations,” desperately needs the positive light that an ambassador like Williams brings. He openly criticized the “colonial” and “archaic” mentality within the force, urging leadership to “emancipate your mind” and leverage Williams’ energy to inspire youth through grassroots sports programs.

While fellow commentator Gerald “Doc” Thompson largely agreed with Connell regarding Williams’ positive influence on the nation’s youth, he pushed back against Connell’s implications that a senior official named “Enville” was responsible for the friction. Thompson proposed that the resistance more likely stems from middle management such as sergeants or inspectors who might want Williams’ “wings clipped” due to conservative views or professional jealousy.

Connell and the show’s hosts agreed that forcing Williams into an ultimatum where he must resign from the police force would be a detriment to the organization and the country. The commentators expressed hope that leadership can design a firm arrangement that allows Williams to keep his job while continuing to fly the flag for St. Vincent on the global stage.