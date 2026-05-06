Connell torches Boyea over his glaring hypocrisy

During a fiery radio broadcast, prominent attorney Grant Connell confronted Luke Boyea over what he suggested was glaring hypocrisy regarding the severe lack of resources within the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force. What began as a debate over public statements regarding the surrender of illegal firearms quickly escalated into a scathing indictment of the government’s and Police Commissioner’s spending priorities.

The confrontation reached its boiling point when the conversation shifted to the police force’s inability to adequately investigate crimes due to a lack of basic forensic equipment.

Furthermore, he exposed severe deficiencies in the handling of sexual assault cases, stating that the sex unit is “bawling for resources,” lacks basic transportation to reach vulnerable girls, and operates without adequate rape kits.

As Boyea attempted to defend the Police Commissioner arguing that the Commissioner cannot be entirely blamed because “rape kits don’t buy themselves” and require funding, Connell immediately interjected, exposing the Boyea’s contradictory stance.

“Neither do three brand new Prado,” Connell fired back, referencing the recent acquisition of luxury vehicles, allegedly by the government.

This sharp retort forced the Boyea to concede that he had indeed seen “three brand new black [Prados]” lined up, but he attempted to deflect by claiming he didn’t yet know who they were for.

Connell criticised Boyea, telling him if it was “comrade,” referring to ex pm Ralph Gonsalves, he would have been saying something much different. ” You must think before you talk, if it was for Ralph, you would be saying come on comrade, come on comrade. You think anybody is a jackass”.

Boyea eventually admitted his suspicion that at least one of the new luxury Prados was intended for the Prime Minister.

Boyea and his radio station Hot97, championed the NDP’s cause in the 2025 election. He is now chairman of the CED.