Connell urges return to glory days of ganja amid economic strain

Defense attorney and decriminalization advocate Grant Connell has called on the government to return to the “glory days of ganja” to help revitalize the national economy following recent statements by Deputy Prime Minister St. Clair Leacock that St. Vincent and the Grenadines is “broke”.

Connell raised the proposal while speaking with The Vincentian shortly after representing two St. Lucian nationals who were ordered to pay fines for marijuana possession with intent to supply, drug trafficking, and unlawful importation.

Connell argued that the country’s former underground cannabis economy should formally surface to inject needed capital directly into rural communities. He highlighted villages such as Petit Bordel, stating that re-engaging the traditional industry would restore financial activity in rural areas and ensure that local, traditional farmers benefit rather than corporate newcomers.

Referencing former Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar—who has advised other nations on cannabis industry setup—Connell stressed that current industry expansion stems directly from the foundational work of traditional Vincentian growers.

Advocating for a bolder approach to economic development, Connell suggested integrating local cannabis directly into the island’s tourism product. He remarked that visitors seek “sun, sand and sea, and a good spliff from St. Vincent,” urging the country to embrace its product rather than penalizing local producers.

However, Connell expressed frustration over external market dynamics, noting that North American competition and strict enforcement have hurt local producers.

He drew a direct comparison to the historical loss of the banana trade, stating that St. Vincent and the Grenadines has similarly lost its preferential position in the marijuana market as American and Canadian imports take over.

While acknowledging progress made under the Medicinal Cannabis Authority (MCA), Connell criticized existing drug laws as overly punitive toward local citizens. He asserted that foreign markets profit while local growers continue to face harsh legal consequences and coast guard interception.

Invoking advice from his brother, radio personality Chester Connell, to “use what you have where you are to the best of your ability,” Connell urged the government to refine its local product, leverage talented farmers, and enact meaningful legislative reform to lift the nation forward.