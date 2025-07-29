Conservation camp inspires young guardians of SVG botanical gardens

Conservation Guardians Summer Camp Celebrates Youth and 260 Years of Botanical Heritage

The second annual Conservation Guardians Summer Camp wrapped up on Friday (Today) with a vibrant closing ceremony at the Curator’s House in the Botanical Gardens. Held under the theme “Our Garden, Our Heritage: 260 Years Strong,” the camp hosted 27 students for a week of environmental education and hands-on activities.

The initiative, funded by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) through its Ridge to Reef Project, was executed by the National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority (NPRBA) and celebrated the 260th anniversary of the Botanical Gardens.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture, Dr. Tamira Browne, encouraged students to carry what they learned back to their schools and homes, reminding them, “St. Vincent is a beautiful place, and we must all do our part to keep it clean, green, and pristine.”

UNDP’s Project Coordinator, Makini Barrow commended the campers’ creativity and growth, adding, “Conservation is not just about duty, it’s about creating, leading, and being aware of our environment.” Barrow also applauded the partnership between UNDP and the National Parks team for making the camp a success.

Chairman of NPRBA Mr. Gideon Nash shared brief remarks supporting the importance of engaging youth in conservation, especially during such a historic year for the Gardens.

The ceremony included certificate presentations, performances, and surprise gifts. The YOU Foundation was also recognized for helping campers unlock their creativity and confidence.

The students showed great appreciation for the experiences and knowledge gained throughout the week, making the camp a memorable and meaningful one for all involved.