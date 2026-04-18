Construction Firm Gifts Traffic Cones to Police

ADS Construction Donates to Traffic Department

ADS Construction Group, donated a number of Traffic Cones to the Traffic Department of Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) earlier today.

During a handing over ceremony at the Central Police Station, Operations Manager at ADS Construction Justin John, said the donation was an effort to reinforce the ongoing push to improve road safety while strengthening partnerships.

John explained that the donation was motivated by the strong support his company received from the police during ongoing construction projects in the capital. He noted that the cooperation of officers, particularly in managing traffic flow and ensuring public safety, allowed the company to maintain its project timelines.

“We thought it was in our good corporate social responsibility to give back to the police, because we would have been delayed having not had their cooperation. So, we’re very thankful to them for all that they have done in ensuring that we stick to our timelines and we get our project done in a timely manner.,” John said.

Officer in Charge of Traffic, Transport and Garage Superintendent of Police Parnel Browne welcomed the donation, describing it as a valuable contribution that will enhance the Traffic Department’s ability to manage roads more effectively.

“We are very happy today again to be the recipient of some very important things that will enhance the performance of the traffic department.

We’ve been calling for this all the time, partnership with the general public and I am very happy that I am part and parcel and one of the persons who are laying down the groundwork to ensure that this partnership happens between the general public and the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force,” ASP Browne stated.

He added the officers under his watch are encouraged by this gesture and the growing partnership between the police and members of the business community.

“I know in the past that persons were not that receptive in terms of partnering with the police, but we have changed the way we operate, and we have seen where the members of the civil society are coming on board to partner with the police. Today, I’m very happy that EDS is such one company that is on board, and I’m very thankful. I know these cones will go a long way in enhancing and making sure that road safety is at its highest in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines,” the Veteran police officer said.

The RSVGPF continues to call on individuals, businesses, and organizations across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to support efforts aimed at promoting public safety and maintaining order on the nation’s roads.

This recent donation comes on the heels of one made by the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, through its ASI (Adventist Laymen’s Services and Industries) chapter. That group handed over a set of roadside safety mirrors.