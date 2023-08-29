Following multiple talks, construction on the arrowroot starch factory in Owia has been begun after being halted by the eruptions of La Soufriere volcano in 2021.

Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar acknowledged this during a call to WE FM’s Shake Up show.

Minister Caesar stated that the foundation of the factory was harmed by the eruption, causing a considerable delay.

“But keep in mind that the arrowroot factory is located in the red zone, and it was impacted in a very negative way, so we had to go back to the donors, we had to speak to central government, we had to speak with the technicians and the contractor, and we concluded those conversations about six months ago and were able to restart the construction process,” he said.

The La Soufriere eruptions of 2021 not only hindered arrowroot production by depositing massive amounts of ash on farmers’ grounds, but they also destroyed the country’s sole starch manufacturing plant.