Consultation on Parking in Kingstown to be led by Minister Browne

With the increased importation of vehicles into St. Vincent (SVG) and as the capital grows increasingly congested, Minister of Urban Development Benarva Browne is expected to lead a nationwide consultation on urbanization, including accompanying issues such as parking in Kingstown.

In response to a question from the Opposition party, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves stated in Parliament on Thursday, July 13, that “city parking is a major challenge in urban areas in both developed and developing countries.”

He also stated that the parking issues in Kingstown must be addressed, and that Minister Browne will conduct a nationwide consultation on the subject.

Gonsalves noted that the removal of vendors from the streets provided 79 extra parking places in Kingstown and that police officers employ discretion when clamping automobiles, noting that clamping vehicles is not a huge problem in general.