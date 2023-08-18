The Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning, and Information Technology, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, Wellness, and the Environment, would like to inform the public that several consultations will be held from August 14 to August 25, 2023, as plans for the construction of the Arnos Vale Acute Care Hospital (AVACH) progress.

The Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has hired Meirovich Consulting to finalize the design and revise the Environmental and Social Assessment (ESIA) for Arnos Vale Acute Care Hospital (AVACH).

The Environmental and Social Assessment (ESIA) was carried out by Eco-engineering Consultants Limited (Ecoeng), a Trinidad-based company, and Xyched Systems Solution, a St Lucia-based organization. This week, the team will engage with important stakeholders from a variety of public and commercial sector institutions, as well as civil society organizations from across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.Xyched Systems Solution will conduct interviews with 172 homeowners in the Arnos Vale region, which includes five neighborhoods between Walveroo and Villa.

The Environmental and Social Assessment (ESIA) will provide guidance on the processes, procedures, and mechanisms for ensuring an adequate level of environmental and social consideration and integration at each stage of the project cycle, as well as describe the principles, objectives, and approaches to be followed by the government and the contractor to avoid, minimize, or mitigate any adverse impacts that may arise during project implementation.

Persons with questions, criticisms, or concerns should contact [email protected] or phone WhatsApp 1784-494-3000.

