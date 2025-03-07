Consumer Affairs Dept. launches WCR Trivia Challenge

CONSUMER AFFAIRS DEPARTMENT LAUCNHES WORLD CONSUMER RIGHTS DAY TRIVIA CHALLENGE

The Consumer Affairs Department is excited to announce the “World Consumer Rights Day: A Transition to Sustainable Lifestyle” Trivia Challenge, taking place from March 11 to March 28, 2025.

This initiative aims to show appreciation for consumers in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines while promoting awareness of sustainable consumer practices. Participants will have the chance to win daily prizes by answering the Question of the Day. Each trivia question will be posted for 24 hours, featuring a highlighted prize for the day.

How to Participate:

Follow Consumer Affairs Department on: Instagram:

@svgconsumeraffairs or Facebook:

SVG Consumer Affairs Department

Like, Share, and Comment the correct answer on the Trivia of the Day between 12 P.M and 12 A. Tune in to NBC Radio on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, between 8 A.M and 8.30 A.M.

Media Contact:

Consumer Affairs Department

Phone: (784) 456-1111

Email: [email protected]

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade and Consumer Affairs

This initiative aligns with the global theme of World Consumer Rights Day, emphasising the importance of sustainable consumption and empowering consumers with knowledge.

For more information, visit the Consumer Affairs Department or contact the department at telephone number 784-456-1111.