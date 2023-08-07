Consumer Affairs to host town hall meetings in South, North leeward Constituencies

The Ministry of Public Service, Consumer Affairs, and Sports will hold two Town Hall Meetings in the South Leeward and North Leeward Constituencies, hosted by the Department of Consumer Affairs.

The scheduled meetings are set to take place at two different locations.

The sessions will begin at 5 p.m. on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at Questelles Learning Resource Center, and at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Fitz Hughes Government School.

The events are part of the Department’s National Consumer Protection, Empowerment, and Education Campaign, with the subject “Consumer Rights Are Everyone’s Business.”

The goal of this discussion is to inform and remind consumers and the business community about how the Consumer Protection Act affects day-to-day business operations.