Contractor Arrested for Illegal Firearm Possession, Unlawful Use

Contractor Arrested and Charged with Firearm Offences

On April 1, 2025, at approximately 7:36 pm, police arrested and charged Carey Defreitas, a 27-year-old contractor from Green Hill, with the offences of illegal possession of a firearm and the unlawful use of a firearm.

Defreitas faces charges for (1) having in his possession one Glock 19 pistol without holding the requisite license issued under the Firearms Act, and (2) unlawfully discharging a firearm within one hundred yards of a public place, specifically near Trotman’s Depot in Arnos Vale, around 9:00 pm on March 12, 2025.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) wishes to remind the public that firearms are serious tools, not props for impressing friends or enhancing social media statuses. Responsible firearm ownership involves appropriate training, disciplined handling, and compliance with the Firearms Act.

In the interest of public safety, the RSVGPF emphasizes that firearms should only be handled by trained individuals who meet legal and moral criteria. Section 7 of the Firearms Act (Chapter 386), explicitly prohibits firearm licensing for persons under 21 years old or deemed otherwise unfit or restricted.

Persons interested in firearm training and responsible firearm use are encouraged to engage with the RSVGPF through appropriate channels to receive proper instruction and guidance. After all, our objective is to help citizens protect themselves safely; not endanger their friend, neighbors and the wider community.

Let us remember: firearms aren’t toys, and responsible use isn’t optional; it’s a necessity. The RSVGPF stands firm in its role of safeguarding public safety and is always ready to assist any individual seeking proper firearm training. After all, “showing off” is best left to your cooking skills, dance moves, or maybe even your latest catch at sea; not your Glock.

Stay safe, stay responsible, and leave the firearm bravado to action movies.