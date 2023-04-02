Conviasa made its inaugural St Vincent-Cuba flight on Friday 

The governments of Venezuela, Cuba, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines continue to strengthen Latin American and Caribbean integration.

On March 31, St. Vincent received the inaugural flight of Conviasa on the Caracas-La Havana-St. Vincent route.

The weekly flight will operate on Fridays.

In February, the government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines approved the fifth freedom flying rights for Conviasa Airlines to fly to St. Vincent and the Grenadines from Havana.

On Tuesday, April 26, 2022, Conviasa launched its new weekly service from Simón Bolvar International Airport to St. Vincent.

Conviasa is a Venezuelan airline with its main office at the Simón Bolvar International Airport in Maiqueta, which is close to Caracas. The airline serves domestic destinations as well as Caribbean and South American destinations.