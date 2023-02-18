Cuba – SVG direct flight starts March 31

Venezuelan air carrier Conviasa will commence a weekly direct flight from Argyle Airport in St. Vincent to Havana, Cuba, on March 31. The weekly flight will operate on Fridays.

The announcement of the direct flight was made by SVG Tourism Minister Carlos James via a Facebook post.

During the 2023 budget debate in January, said that the government was looking into this route with Venezuelan airline Conviasa.

“We are looking at services from AIA to other countries, not just North America; we are looking at facilitating Conviasa Havana to St. Vincent flights. “Before, we had scheduled flights to Havana, but now we’re hoping to see a kind of move in that direction as well, hopefully this year,” James told parliament.

On Tuesday, April 26, 2022, Conviasa launched its new weekly service from Simón Bolvar International Airport to St. Vincent.

Conviasa is a Venezuelan airline headquartered on the grounds of Simón Bolvar International Airport in Maiqueta, near Caracas, Venezuela. The airline serves domestic destinations as well as Caribbean and South American destinations.