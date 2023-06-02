Convicted killer Royden Williams shot dead by police in Guyana

Royden Williams, a convicted killer and prison escapee known as “Smallie,” was killed in an armed confrontation with members of the Joint Services on Thursday morning.

According to the Guyana Police Force, an accomplice of the escapee was also killed in the battle.

Odel Roberts, or “Gully Side,” who was acquitted of murder three years ago, has been identified as the accomplice.

The fugitive and his accomplice were allegedly apprehended at 33 Miles, Bartica Potaro in Region 7.

Two weeks ago, the death row inmate launched a spectacular escape from the Mazaruni Prison, aided by a boatload of armed gunmen.

Six people were charged in connection with his escape, including four prison officers, while another individual who was named as an accomplice was shot dead by the Joint Services.

The state has offered a $10 million prize for information leading to his capture.

Williams’ escape from the Mazaruni high-security prison generated several concerns about the jail’s security and the treatment of particular detainees.

A Venezuelan woman who reportedly visited him moments before the escape is among those charged in connection with the escape.

There have been questions raised about how the foreign national, who worked as a cook and prostitute in the interior, was granted permission and approval to visit the death row inmate.

Williams escaped from the Camp Street jail in 2017 when it was set on fire. He was apprehended a few months later.

In connection with the February 2008 Bartica Massacre, he was accused and convicted.

He was also prosecuted and convicted in the murder of a member of the Guyana Defence Force.

Williams faced the death penalty as a result of those convictions.

Source : CMC