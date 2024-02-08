Trinidad and Tobago is set to welcome an influx of visitors with the expansion of flight services to the destination by Copa Airlines. Starting June 5, 2024, Copa Airlines will increase the number of airline frequencies to and from Port of Spain from seven (7) times weekly to ten (10) times weekly, with additional frequencies operating on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The Ministries of Tourism, Culture and the Arts and Works and Transport, along with the Airport Authority of Trinidad and Tobago and Tourism Trinidad Limited, has been working consistently to form strategic alliances with Copa and other airlines servicing the Latin American region in an effort to enter new markets and to increase demand for new flights to the destination. This development signifies an increase in access to Panama markets and an opportunity for increased leisure and trade linkages and accessibility to Trinidad and Tobago’s diverse offerings.

The updated days of operation and flight times are as follows:

FLIGHT NO. SEGMENT FREQUENCY TIME Panama – POS CM165 Inbound Tue/Wed/Fri 09:10am – 01:16pm CM314 Daily 09:39pm – 01:42am POS – Panama CM315 Outbound Daily 04:05am – 6:17am CM166 Tue/Wed/Fri 02:20pm – 4:32pm

This news comes as Trinidad and Tobago continues to welcome regional and international visitors to the destination for Carnival 2024. While the total number of visitors has not yet been collated, Sabre Market Intelligence projects a 36% increase in incoming flights to Trinidad and Tobago and a 30% increase in seating capacity during the January to February 2024, in comparison to 2023.

Both Ministries continue to prioritise growing the network of travel partners to reach markets across Europe and Latin America; collaborating with regional and international stakeholders to increase airlift demand for the destination; and further strengthening the country’s position as a premier destination in the Caribbean.