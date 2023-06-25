Copa Airlines to offer three weekly flights to Sint Maarten

Copa Airlines pumps up the volume with triple the fun to Sint Maarten

Copa Airlines has increased its service to Sint Maarten, indicating a strong vote of confidence in the location.

According to Arthur Lambriex, Minister of Tourism”this boost in flights is a clear sign that our island paradise is still a hot spot for fun seekers.”

Copa Airlines will increase its weekly flights to Sint Maarten from two to three beginning in July. Through its Panama City hub, the airline already connects Sint Maarten to 77 locations in 31 countries across the Americas, with flights now accessible on Wednesdays and Fridays. The new Sunday flight will begin on July 2.

“The addition of the Sunday flight from Copa Airlines is a strong show of confidence in Sint Maarten as a tourist destination,” Minister Lambriex said. It not only enhances visitor arrivals to the destination, but it also provides residents of Sint Maarten and the neighboring islands with a third alternative to connect to the rest of the globe via one of the Americas’ main hubs, Panama City.”

The launch of the third route in July is timed to coincide with one of Copa Airlines’ marketing initiatives, which include offline and online marketing activities like as special promotions with tour operators, social media campaigns, and destination promotion on the Copa Airlines website.

Sint Maarten will also benefit from Copa Airlines’ email marketing automation system, which displays fare details and destination information dynamically for promotional purposes.

Copa Airlines has been offering cooperative marketing assistance to increase visitor arrivals from the Latin American market through its flights to Sint Maarten since 2010. Copa Airlines, being the principal gateway to Latin America, plays an important role in luring tourists from the region. According to data obtained by the Ministry of TEATT, tourists from the South American market have the greatest average daily expenditure when compared to other regions.