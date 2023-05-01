Coreas makes bold move with separation of building supplies from Hazells Inc.

Coreas Hazells Inc separates its building supplies operations into a new legal entity named Coreas Building Supplies Ltd.

The separation from its parent company is expected to allow Coreas Building Supplies Ltd to focus more on its core business and better serve its customers. All locations within the Building Supplies division will be rebranded under the name Coreas Ace Hardware.

The decision to rebrand all locations will allow the company to build a stronger and more recognizable brand. Coreas Ace Hardware stores will operate in Arnos Vale, Pembroke, Bequia at Bayshore Mall and two locations in Kingstown – one previously known as Construction Supplies. Diamond Woods will remain operational under its current name at its temporary location.

The company will also continue to operate its online retail web store at www.coreasbuilding.vc

This move is a positive step for both companies, ensuring continued high levels of service and quality products for Coreas Ace Hardware and Diamond Woods customers.

This change becomes effective Monday 1st, May 2023.