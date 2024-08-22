Coreas Building Supplies Donates Over $300K in Aid to Southern Grenadines

Coreas Building Supplies Ltd. Contributes Over $300K in Relief Efforts to the Southern Grenadines Following Hurricane Beryl

Coreas Building Supplies Ltd. is proud to announce that over $300,000 worth of goods and vouchers were donated to the people of the Southern Grenadines as part of the ongoing relief efforts following the devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl.

In its commitment to support the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines during these challenging times, Coreas Building Supplies Ltd. has so far donated items to the Grenadines such as plywood, lumber, wheel barrels, shovels, water boots and other essentials. Containers of water were also donated with the help of Goddards Enterprises Ltd/M&C Home Depot and King Ocean Services.

Following a visit to the Southern Grenadines at the end of July, Brian George, General Manager at Coreas Building Supplies Ltd., expressed deep concern for the communities affected by Hurricane Beryl. “Our hearts go out to those who have been affected by Hurricane Beryl. At Coreas Building Supplies Ltd., we take great pride in standing alongside our fellow citizens in their time of need. We are committed to aiding in the rebuilding process and helping the Southern Grenadines recover and rebuild stronger than before.” Mr. George reaffirmed the company’s dedication to providing essential support and resources as part of their ongoing relief efforts.

In August, $250,000 in vouchers were donated to the Ministry of Housing. These vouchers will be distributed to individuals and families in the Southern Grenadines who have been significantly impacted by the hurricane, enabling them to access essential building materials and supplies necessary for the rebuilding of their homes.

This donation is part of the ongoing efforts to provide meaningful support to the communities in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, reinforcing the company’s dedication to social responsibility and community development.

Other businesses and organizations are being encouraged to join in these relief efforts, as the need for support remains critical in the wake of this natural disaster.