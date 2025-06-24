Corporal Caesar excels at regional junior command course

Corporal of Police Completes Junior Command Course 1/25 at the Barbados Defence Force (BDF)

From March 30, 2025, to May 24, 2025, Corporal of Police # 192 Douglas Caesar of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) attended the Junior Command Course, No.1 of 2025 at Barbados Defense Force Base at Paragon.

The training course brought together various law enforcement and military participants from across the region, including Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force, Barbados Defence Force, Barbados Police Service, Barbados Prison Service, The Royal Grenada Police Force, and The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force to promote cross-functional collaboration and shared understanding of modern command principles

The Junior Command Course is a foundational leadership development program and a pivotal initiative designed to prepare Junior Officers and Senior Non- Non-Commissioned Officers (NCOs) for command responsibilities, leadership, and tactical proficiency in a complex operational environment.

As one of its major objectives, the Junior Command Course focuses on building tactical leadership, critical thinking, ethical leadership, and professional discipline in its participants.

Some of the key components of the course were as follows:

Classroom Instruction- Covered leadership principles, management, military law, communication, coaching, and operational planning. Practical Exercises- Simulated real-world field training to test decision-making and leadership skills. Physical Training- Focused on physical endurance and resilience. Assessment- Continuous evaluations for growth and feedback.

The course emphasized military values such as courage, duty, discipline, honesty, integrity, loyalty, respect, selfless service, and professionalism. Upon completion, participants were expected to demonstrate improved leadership, tactical knowledge, and physical fitness.

Corporal Caesar reflected on the significance of the course, noting it as a milestone in his personal development, equipping him to better serve and lead within the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF). “I am better equipped to deal with situations that may arise whilst on duty because of the information I have learnt. Further to that, I can now impart what I have learnt to my colleagues,” said Cpl. Caesar. He also highlighted the successful execution of the course and recommended that more officers be given similar opportunities.

The Commissioner of Police and the rank and file members of the RSVGPF congratulate Cpl. 192 Douglas Caesar on his successful completion of the Junior Command Course.