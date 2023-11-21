Corporal Jordon attains Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice

Police Officer Romancia Jordon Attains Degree In Criminal Justice

Romancia Jordon, Acting Corporal of Police #599 has attained a Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice, Summa Cum laude (Highest Distinction) and with a 4.0 GPA from Ashworth College in Norcross, Georgia. The degree was conferred upon her on 16th October, 2023. Acting Corporal Jordon also holds a Diploma in Forensic Science with Honors from the same college.

Cpl. Jordon commenced her studies in 2019. Her course of study encompassed eight (8) semesters which included five (5) courses each. Her studies were conducted online while fulfilling her duties as a Police Officer attached to the Sexual Offences Unit.

“It has always been a dream of mine to pursue a degree of higher learning as personal development is very important to me and I have always been fascinated by the criminal justice system. Since joining the RSVGPF that fascination grew and evolved. As a police officer, understanding the multiple interrelated pillars of the Criminal Justice System is very important because it will equip me with the relevant knowledge and techniques that will be utilized throughout my policing career which is an asset to the police force, the people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and the criminal justice system on a whole”, said Acting Corporal Jordon.

Recounting her achievement, Officer Jordon said “This journey was not an easy one. It was one of the most difficult things I had to do; balancing school, work, and personal life all at the same time was very challenging. Nevertheless, through prayers and determination, I persevered. As Colin Powell says: “A dream doesn’t become a reality through magic; it takes sweat, determination and hard work.”

Acting Corporal Jordon was enlisted in the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force on the 9th of December 2015. In 2018, she was recognized at the Annual Police Awards Ceremony where she received the following awards:-

Most Outstanding Police Officer at the Colonaire Police Station

Most Outstanding Police Officer at the Eastern Division, and the prestigious title of –

Policewoman of the Year

“I must give thanks and praise to God for life, health, and strength for without him I would not be where I am and I would not achieve anything. I would like to express my gratitude to my family (especially my mother), friends, and colleagues for supporting me with encouraging words and advice that helped motivate me to reach the finish line of this journey; Island Scholars Inc., the Government of St Vincent and the Grenadines, the Commissioner of Police and by extension the RSVGPF.”

The Commissioner of Police, Gazetted Officers, and other ranks of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) extend congratulations to Acting Corporal of Police, Romancia Jordon on her achievement and wish her a very successful and rewarding future.