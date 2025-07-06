Corporal Roache represents SVG police at AI Conference in Antigua

Detective Corporal 934 Sean Roache recently represented the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) at the 2nd Annual Artificial Intelligence (AI) Conference, hosted by the University of the West Indies Five Islands Campus in Antigua.

Notably, Detective Corporal Roache was the only police officer from the Caribbean region in attendance, proudly carrying the Vincentian flag and the vision of the RSVGPF into regional and international discussions on the future of AI.

The conference brought together experts in law, justice, technology, and governance from across the Caribbean and beyond to explore how AI can support national development, crime prevention, public safety, and economic resilience.

Key areas discussed included:

The use of AI for crime prediction and surveillance

Digital case file management, already in use at the Caribbean Court of Justice and in the SVG Attorney General’s Office

The importance of regional data governance to ensure AI reflects Caribbean values and needs

AI applications in public health, agriculture, social work, education, and digital currencies

Detective Corporal Roache also gained access to global AI training resources through NVIDIA and built connections with professionals leading cutting-edge work in justice reform, business innovation, and AI ethics.

The RSVGPF commends Detective Corporal Roache for his dedication to professional advancement and forward-thinking policing. “I wish to thank the RSVGPF leadership for making this opportunity possible. As artificial intelligence continues to evolve globally, the RSVGPF remains committed to innovation, ethical leadership, and safeguarding our communities through the responsible use of technology,” said Det. Cpl. Roache.