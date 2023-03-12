Costa Titch, 28, dies after collapsing at concert in South Africa

A 28-year-old rapper has died after reportedly collapsing while performing on stage in South Africa.

Tributes have been paid to Costa Titch, whose real name was Constantinos Tsobanoglou.

Footage on social media showed him appearing to stumble and fall to the ground during his set before being helped to his feet.

The South African star continued to perform and finished his track a few seconds later before falling for a second time.

The incident reportedly happened in front of fans at the Ultra Music Festival at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg on Saturday. He died later in hospital.

In an Instagram post, his family confirmed his death and thanked fans for their support.

“Death has tragically knocked at our door. Robbing us of our beloved son, brother and grandson, Constantinos Tsobanoglou (28), who South Africa had come to love and idolise under his stage name “Costa Titch”, they said.