Court Denies Adam Stewart’s Bid to Halt Gorstew Board Meeting

Adam Stewart Loses Injunction Bid to Block Gorstew Board Meeting

In a significant legal development, Adam Stewart, a prominent figure in the Jamaican business landscape and son of the late hotel mogul Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart, has lost his bid for an injunction aimed at blocking a Gorstew Limited board meeting. This case highlights the ongoing complexities and tensions within one of Jamaica’s most notable family-owned businesses, raising questions about governance, familial disputes, and the future direction of the company.

The legal battle commenced when Adam Stewart filed for an injunction in the Supreme Court on December 16, 2024. His application sought to restrain key members of the Gorstew board, including his brother Robert ‘Bobby’ Stewart, Dmitri Singh, Elizabeth Desnoes, and Laurence McDonald, from proceeding with a scheduled board meeting on December 18, 2024. The reasons behind Adam’s legal action remain rooted in a broader family dispute over control and direction of the business following the death of their father, Gordon Stewart, in 2021.

Gorstew Limited, a conglomerate with interests in hospitality, real estate, and other sectors, has been a cornerstone of the Stewart family’s legacy. Following the patriarch’s passing, tensions arose regarding the succession and management of the family business, exacerbated by differing visions among family members about its future.

On March 14, 2025, the Supreme Court ruled against Adam Stewart, determining that even if there were procedural defects in the conduct of the board meeting, they constituted “a mere irregularity which did not affect [his] fair trial rights.” This legal finding was pivotal, as it underscored the court’s perspective on the necessity of maintaining operational continuity within Gorstew Limited amidst ongoing disputes.

The court’s decision not only allowed the board meeting to proceed but also set a precedent regarding the management of family-run businesses in Jamaica. It emphasized the judiciary’s reluctance to intervene in internal disputes unless there is a clear violation of rights or governance principles. This ruling may have significant ramifications for how family businesses navigate leadership transitions and conflicts.

The Stewart family’s dynamics play a critical role in understanding the context of this legal dispute. Following Gordon Stewart’s death, the family has been embroiled in a public feud that has implications for both personal relationships and corporate governance. Adam Stewart’s action can be seen as a protective measure over what he perceives as his rightful role in the company, while his brother Bobby and other board members may advocate for a different vision aligned with their father’s legacy.

Different Perspectives

1. **Adam Stewart’s Perspective**: Adam has expressed concerns about transparency and governance within Gorstew. His attempt to block the board meeting reflects a desire to ensure that the business operates in a manner that aligns with his vision for its future, potentially emphasizing innovation and expansion into new markets.

2. **Bobby Stewart and Board Members’ Perspective**: Bobby Stewart and the other board members may argue that continuity and stability are paramount for the company’s success. Their decision to proceed with the meeting suggests a belief in their mandate to govern the company without external interference, particularly in times of transition.

3. **Legal Perspective**: From a legal standpoint, the court’s ruling could be interpreted as a reinforcement of the idea that internal governance issues should primarily be resolved within the company, rather than through the courts, which may prefer to avoid entanglement in family disputes unless absolutely necessary.

The situation surrounding Gorstew Limited is not unique; many family-owned businesses face similar challenges when transitioning leadership. The interplay of family dynamics, legal frameworks, and corporate governance can lead to conflicts that threaten the stability and continuity of the business.