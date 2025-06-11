Court fines man $220 for offering to supply hashish

Shopkeeper Charged with offering to Supply a Controlled Drug

On June 10, 2025, police arrested and charged Daran Austin, a 29-year-old Shopkeeper of Arnos Vale, with the offence of offering to supply a controlled drug.

According to the investigation, the accused offered to supply seventy-five (75) grams of a cannabis derivative (Hashish), contrary to section 6(3)(a) of the Drug Prevention of Misuse Act, Chapter 284 of the revised edition of the laws of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, 2009.

The offense occurred in Arnos Vale on June 6, 2025. Austin appeared before the Serious Offences Court on June 11, 2025, and pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was fined $220.00 ECC to be paid forthwith, if he defaults, he will spend three months at His Majesty’s Prison. The court issued a destruction order for the drug.