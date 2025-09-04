Court Kings Wins Bequia Basketball Championship

The Paget Farm Court Kings emerged victorious in the 23rd Annual Bequia Basketball Tournament, which concluded last Saturday August 30th on the Clive Tannis Hard Court in Bequia.

The Bequia community came out in large numbers in anticipation of the final showdown in the month-long competition, the first since 2022 for the Bequia Basketball Association, who fought hard to rekindle the game in Bequia after many infrastructural problems. Jadley Bynoe, the team’s captain, took the MVP trophy for the final game, and contributed 22 points, 12 rebounds and 1 block defeating the team Sonics 73 to 60. In other divisions, the Golden Knights Club took home the championships for both the Under 16 Division and the Second division, defeating Hornets and Rising Stars respectively. The Leader of the Opposition and representative for the Northern Grenadines, the Hon Dr. Godwin Friday, a stellar supporter of basketball in Bequia, was in attendance at the Closing and presented some of the trophies.

In the first round of competition, East Blazers leading scorer Jermaine John was a dominant force — being awarded his team’s MVP, the leading scorer for the tournament with 104 points in 4 games, as well as the overall MVP for the competition. His team however, was defeated in the Semi Finals to Sonics, whose leading scorer Xavaughn Dennie was awarded his team’s MVP. Despite losing in the championship game, Sonics banked several individual trophies with Kamol Muckett receiving the Most Rebounds with 68 in 4 games; Nicholas Lewis, receiving the Most Assists trophy with 18 in 4 games and Michael Peniston with 7 Blocks in 4 games. Rodine Hazell of the Court Kings was awarded the Most Steals trophy with 22.

In the Second Division, young Omarion Frederick was the star of the show, being awarded MVP for his team Magic, as well as Most Points and Most Rebounds with 68 and 36 respectively, and awarded the Overall MVP of the Division with the most impressive statistics. His brother Shamarke Frederick, who played for Rising Stars, was awarded his team’s MVP. Kenjay Phillips of Golden Knights got his fair share receiving his team’s MVP, MVP of the Final Game, as well as Most Steals and Most Blocks in this division with 15 and 6 respectively.

In the Under 16 Division, several children received recognition for their efforts. Tye Gordon of Hornets was awarded Overall MVP for the U16 Division, as well as for his team, and Marquise Mercury of Golden Knights was awarded his team MVP. Shiana King got the distinction of MVP of the final game. Two ‘Rookie of the Year’ trophies were presented to Jace McIntosh and Kris Ollivierre who demonstrated potential in the game of basketball!

The long-standing President of the Bequia Association, Sabrina Mitchell, who also serves in leading positions internationally, including as Secretary of the regional body CONCENCABA, and member of the Finance Commission of FIBA, addressed the patrons at the conclusion of the event, thanking them for their unwavering support throughout the competition. She thanked all of the sponsors and contributors whose financial support made the tournament possible. She made special mention of the non-profit Action Bequia who came to the rescue by covering the cost of rewiring the hard court after two years of the Association waiting for the repairs to be done by the powers that be.

She also expressed her gratitude to several business places in Bequia who sponsored and presented trophies, such as Imperial Pharmacy, The Chappy House, Lala’s Bar & Grill, Chowda Unlimited, Drew Enterprises and Sugar and Spice Café. Mitchell gave her commitment to growing the game in Bequia and informed of youth camps and a 3X3 competition coming in early November.

She thanked all of the officials and volunteers whose efforts collectively made the tournament a resounding success and a true community effort. She encouraged patrons to follow the Instagram page @bequiabasketball, which has information posted regularly on basketball and other sporting events.