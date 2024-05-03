Court of Appeal reserves judgement in COVID-19 vaccine case

The Court of Appeal has postponed its verdict on the High Court ruling that the St. Vincent and the Grenadines government illegally fired hundreds of public sector workers in 2021 for not taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

“This appeal is of significant public importance. During a virtual court hearing in Antigua, Senior Counsel Anthony Astaphan reminded Justices of Appeal Eddy Ventose, Gerhard Wallbank, and Paul Webster that this constitutional case is unique.

The government claimed that Justice Esco Henry’s March 2023 ruling that fired unvaccinated workers violated natural justice, the Constitution, and was unconstitutional, procedurally wrong, and void was incorrect.

Astaphan claimed the lawsuit came “from the throes of a pandemic caused by COVID-19” that was hospitalising and murdering SVG residents “especially, and perhaps mostly, those who were unvaccinated”.

The Cabinet-approved Statutory Rule & Order (SR&O) No. 28 of 2021 addressed the epidemic.

Regulation 8(1) of the SR&O, the vaccine requirement statute, states that unvaccinated employees cannot work and must be considered as absent without leave.

Cara Shillingford-Marsh, a solicitor, petitioned the Court of Appeal to uphold the judgement, arguing reversing it would allow the government to control the public service.

She stated the lawsuit concerns government drug coercion.

“This case is also about human dignity and limiting the state’s interference with a living person’s body.

How far can the state force drug use? Because vaccines are this? A vaccine is a drug, the lawyer argued in defence of the High Court’s ruling in favour of the fired workers.

The lawsuit, sponsored by the Public Service Union (PSU), St. Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers’ Union (SVGTU), and Police Welfare Association (PWA), names “dismissed” public sector workers Shanile Howe, Novita Robert, Cavet Thomas, Alfonzo Lyttle, Brenton Smith, Sylvorne Olliver, Shefflorn Ballantyne, Travis Cumberbatch, and Rohan Giles.

The Minister of Health and Environment, Public Service Commission, Commissioner of Police, Attorney General, and Police Service Commission are appellants.

Astaphan said that the public servants’ legal team argued that Regulation 8 was unreasonable and unlawful because the minister of health did not examine less intrusive methods.

Despite Justice Henry’s conclusions, he found there was no medical proof that fewer measures would have controlled COVID-19 and its mortality.

“In fact, the overwhelming evidence of the Chief Medical Officer (Dr. Simone Keizer-Beache) was that the prior measures put in place including masking, social distancing, testing, work from home, etc. were ineffective in stopping the spread, infections, and deaths in St. Vincent and the Grenadines,” Astaphan told the court

He stated that Keizer-Beache’s reasoning made the mandate a last resort “which, as far as she was concerned, was in the public interest”.

According to Justice Henry’s ruling, the public workers did not question the vaccine mandate’s proportionality, but rather the government’s regulation 8.

Astaphan cited a New Zealand case and said Justice Henry could only find disproportionality in the mandate if there was medical evidence that lesser measures would have been as effective in preventing COVID-19 deaths in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

He said Keizer-Beache made it clear that the public service and the public faced “a very serious threat from COVID and therefore, it was her opinion that the public officers should not be allowed in the workplace unless they were vaccinated or complied with the provisions of the exemption clauses under the special measures” due to high vaccine hesitancy and low vaccination rates.

Astaphan said Justice Henry’s proportionality findings were “wholly unsupported by evidence”.

He claimed the public officials were contending in court that the vaccine mandate’s goals could have been met by online work.

“That was tried and failed,” Astaphan said, adding that giving unvaccinated people the option of regular tests and masks, as public servants claimed, “failed to stop the spread”.

Shillingford-Marsh informed the Court of Appeal that Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is now providing case-by-case and contractual employment to people who lost their jobs under the mandate.

She stated this indicates the workers are no longer public servants or protected.

“This cannot be allowed to stand by the courts because it makes nonsense of our Constitution and erodes and erases a very important part of the Constitution, which protects the public service,” Shillingford-Marsh added.

She noted the country’s highest court, the Privy Council, has outlined the Public Service Commission’s purpose.

“The Public Service Commission insulates public servants from political interference, so the public service should be independent individuals who serve the country in the best interest”.

She stated public servants should not be political allies to their bosses.

According to Shillingford-Marsh, a public service filled with political appointees or those who can be easily removed would not function properly, as it would result in a nepotistic system rather than a meritocracy.

“People would be appointed and stay in positions because of their political party. The Police Service Commission and Public Service Commission exist to protect public officials from political intrusion.

Shillingford-Marsh argued in court that the vaccine mandate statute is challenged because it dictates penalties for absenteeism to the Police Service Commission and Public Service Commission.

“If there was a vaccine mandate, and the individuals did not get vaccinated and showed up for work or did not show up, that could have been a disciplinary issue.”

She said the court the relevant Public Service Commission regulations would have applied.

“A minister of government cannot dictate to the Police Service Commission and the Public Service Commission, what consequence there should be for the actions of a particular public officer or police officer,” Shillingford-Marsh said, adding that the case involves employment, constitutional, administrative, and human rights law.

A total of 271 public and police officers, including teachers, responded. They did not cause COVID-19. She said the fired individuals had worked for many years, some for over 30 years, and were ordinary people who lived ordinary lives before the impugned legislation.