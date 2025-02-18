Court Orders Bail Conditions for Port Elizabeth Theft Suspect

Port Elizabeth resident charged with Theft

On February 14, 2025, police arrested and charged Damus Grant, a 47-year-old resident of Port Elizabeth, Bequia, with the offence of Theft.

According to investigations, the accused allegedly stole a quantity of produce valued at $856.00 ECC – the property of Bianca Sutherland, a 25-year-old Vendor of Port Elizabeth, Bequia.

Grant appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on February 17, 2025, and pleaded not guilty to the charge. He was granted bail in the sum of $2,500.00 ECC with one surety and ordered not to have any contact with the complainant.

He was also ordered to report to the Port Elizabeth Police Station every Tuesday between 6:00 am and 6:00 pm. The matter was adjourned and transferred to the Bequia Magistrate Court for February 21, 2025.