According to the latest report from the Ministry of Health, COVID-19 cases in St Vincent and the Grenadines moved to Forty-Eight on Thursday 21 April 2022.

The report also noted one hospitalization.

St Vincent and the Grenadines have relaxed public gathering rules, however, mask mandates remain.

Testing and quarantine remain in effect for unvaccinated travellers to the island.

Meanwhile, the Barbados parliament have approved an extension of the state of emergency until September 2022.