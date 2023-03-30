‘COVID-19 mandate not reasonably required to protect public health’- T.I.R.L

The Thusian Institute for Religious Liberty Inc. (T.I.R.L.) affirms that the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ actions concerning the COVID-19 mandate, recently adjudicated as unconstitutional and void by Justice Henry’s decision, were not reasonably required to protect public health.

In a release issued by the Agency for Public Information (API) on 20th march, 2023, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves claimed the following about his administration’s ‘vaccine’ (we say mexcine) regulations:

That it “…did what was reasonably required in the interest of public health.”

That its actions saved lives and livelihoods.

That it acted “in the interest of protecting the health of all Vincentians with respect to the deadly covid-19 virus.”

That those who took the vaccines, “…went to work for the good of the community, they took a personal responsibility…in collective solidarity”.

TIRL maintains that these claims are predicated on a major assumption, which has been known to be false since the beginning of the introduction of the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) ‘vaccines’. Note carefully the following history:

Since December 3 2020, Pfizer’s CEO Albert Bourla, in an NBC news interview, admitted that it was unknown if people “vaccinated” with Pfizer’s vaccine were still able to transmit the virus to others.

Since December 10 2020, the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee Meeting reported that the list of unknown benefitsof Pfizer’s “vaccine” included:

effectiveness on mortality and b. effectiveness on transmission of virus. https://www.fda.gov/media/144245/download

The FDA’s first Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) issued to Pfizer on 11th December 2020, plainly revealed that there was no data or evidence to prove that the “vaccine” prevents transmission from person to person. https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/fda-takes-key-action-fight-against-covid-19-issuing-emergency-use-authorization-first-covid-19

On October 22, 2022, Pfizer’s executive Janine Small, when questioned by EU parliamentarian Rob Roos before the EU parliament’s COVID-19 committee, when asked if Pfizer had tested their “vaccine” for ability to stop transmission before it came to market, plainly answered “No…ha ha…uhm, these…uhm, you know…we had to really move at the speed of science to really understand what is taking place in the market.”. https://multimedia.europarl.europa.eu/en/webstreaming/covi-committee-meeting_20221010-1430-COMMITTEE-COVI

How can public health be saved from harm from the Sars CoV-2 virus if the product mandated to protect it was never designed to stop transmission/spread of the virus, which spread they argue they needed to enforce their rules to stop? Which lives did the government save when the vaccine maker admitted, since the days of the issue of the first EUA, that effectiveness against mortality was an unknown? Which livelihood did Gonsalves’ administration save when workers were illegally dismissed for refusing a product that could never stop the spread of covid into the public? Which public health did the government protect with an injection that could not stop transmission of the virus in the public?

TIRL asks, did the government not know these things (points 1 to 3) when it drafted and enforced SR&O No. 28 of 2021 in November, 2021? Remember that the rules’ purpose was to “prevent, control, contain and suppress the risk of the spread of the coronavirus-disease 2019 in public bodies and protect the health and safety of employees.” The government should have known and they could have known because this information is in the public domain since December, 2020. Furthermore, the Pfizer official’s confession in October, 2022 EU Parliament meeting should have even stopped the court hearing in November, 2022. Clearly, the rules were not reasonably required in the interest of protecting the lives and health of all Vincentians.

Contrary to Gonsalves’ claim that public servants who took the “vaccine” “…went to work for the good of the community, they took a personal responsibility…in collective solidarity”, our experiences have shown that the majority of persons took it because, on the one hand they were forced to do so, on pain of loss of their jobs and livelihoods, and on the other hand, they were deceived by government’s misinformation and disinformation regarding its effectiveness. Paraphrasing Nyron Medina, Associate Director of T.I.R.L. Trinidad, “Remember, the collective is constituted of individuals and it is conscience that makes a member of the collective an individual. Cooperation of the individual without conscientious choices makes slaves of humanity (ignorant trusters). However, cooperation with conscientious choice is what makes free individuals (enlightened followers). Collectivism must not attack individualism by attacking inalienable rights and freedoms.”

As EU parliamentarian Rob Roos said:

“If you don’t get vaccinated, you’re anti-social. This is what the Dutch Prime Minister and Health Minister told us. You don’t just get vaccinated for yourself, but also for others. You do it for all of society, that’s what they said. Today this turned out to be complete nonsense. In a covid hearing in a European Parliament one of the Pfizer directors just admitted to me at the time of introduction, the vaccine had never been tested on stopping the transmission of the virus. This removes the entire legal basis for the covid passport, the covid passport that led to massive institutional discrimination as people lost access to essential parts of society. I find this to be shocking, even criminal… This is scandalous, millions of people worldwide felt forced to get vaccinated because of the myth that you do it for others. Now, this turned out to be a cheap lie. This should be exposed.”-Robert Roos

We call upon Prime Minister Gonsalves, to admit that he made a mistake and apologize to the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, comply with the court’s rulings to acknowledge that the officers never ceased being public officers, therefore get them back to work, pay them their outstanding salaries and pay them damages. Then start to investigate the harm caused to the public health, by the adverse reactions suffered from your COVID “vaccines”. Desist from your wickedness lest God bring retribution upon you and your compliant wicked servants. “If a ruler hearken to lies, all his servants are wicked” Pr. 29:12. “…but the wicked shall fall by his own wickedness.” Pr. 11:5.