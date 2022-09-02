Covid-19 protocols remain in effect as school reopens on Monday, September 5, 2022.

Minister of Education, Hon. Curtis King said that revised protocols are being guided by the Ministry of Health in conjunction with the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO).

Speaking in an interview with the Agency for Public Information today, Minister King stressed that the pandemic is not over and measures must be in place to protect the nation’s children.

“Whatever protocols the Health Committee of NEMO approves with Cabinet’s consent, we will implement…because let’s face it, we are still in a pandemic and we have to observe the protocols so that we could help in the creation of a safe and healthy environment,” King said.

The Education Minister also encouraged parents/guardians to take advantage of the school bus system organized by the Government, noting that there are state-owned buses as well as contractual arrangements with private mini-bus owners to transport students at a subsidized rate.