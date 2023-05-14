Covid-19 vaccines cause myocarditis in youngsters- Yale University study

The vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna are causing myocarditis in young people between 13 and 21 years old, as shown in an American study conducted at Yale University in New Haven (CT).

The research was published in the journal Science Immunology. According to the researchers, this situation occurs due to an immune system’s overreaction motivated by vaccines.

Myocarditis is inflammation of the myocardium, i.e., the thick layer – located between the epicardium and endocardium – responsible for constituting one of the “walls” of the heart.

The scientists concluded that the myocarditis is being caused by an over-reaction of the immune system and inflammatory cells in response to the application of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines:

“The immune system of these individuals gets a little too fast and overproduces cytokines and cellular responses,” clarified research corps leader Carrie Lucas.

The group took blood samples from 23 patients between the ages of 13 and 21 – 87% of whom were men – who developed myocarditis after the second dose of the vaccines.

In such patients, they found an exacerbated amount of cytokines and white blood cells, molecules that induce the body’s reaction, attacking the very physical structure of the sick.

Despite finding the relationship between myocarditis and Covid-19 vaccines, the author of the Yale paper, Anis Barmada, intends to use the research to optimize the “immunizers” to operate them against the coronavirus.

Source : Rio Times