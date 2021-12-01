Thirty-seven (37) new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from two hundred and sixty-one samples collected on Monday, November 29th, 2021, resulting in a positivity of 14.2%. Fifteen (15) new rapid antigen-positive results were reported from flu clinics on November 29th, 2021.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There are currently four (4) patients admitted for COVID-19 at the Argyle Isolation Facility. All are unvaccinated. Six (6) patients are admitted to the COVID-19 ward at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital. Five (5) patients are unvaccinated, and one (1) patient is fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 DEATHS

No new deaths were recorded over the reporting period.

COVID-19 SUMMARY

One (1) new recovery was noted over the reporting period. Four hundred and ninety-six (496) are currently active and seventy-four (74) persons with COVID-19 have died. Five thousand five hundred and sixty-two (5562) cases of COVID-19 and four thousand nine hundred and ninety-two (4992) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

In view of the confirmed presence of the Delta, Mu and Gamma variants in the community and the significant increase in the number of new infections, transmission, severe COVID-19 disease and deaths, strict enforcement and compliance with all protocols and recommendations by everyone is strongly recommended. The correct and consistent use of masks, avoidance of crowds, physical distancing, proper hand sanitizing and immunization with available vaccines have all been proven to significantly reduce the risk of being infected, getting sick and or dying from the COVID-19 virus.