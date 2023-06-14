Craniofacial & Neurosurgery mission to be hosted by WPP in St Vincent

The World Pediatric Project has announced that a Craniofacial and Neurosurgery mission to St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) will begin this weekend.

The medical speciality of neurosurgery is concerned with the prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation of problems affecting any part of the neurological system.

The mission will be from this Saturday, June 17th, until Sunday, June 24th. Two teams will travel to SVG to provide medical care to children .

WPP began the year 2023 with general surgery as the first mission.

Dr. Jeff Lukish, a pediatric general surgeon, led the expedition, which was sponsored by the Mustique Charitable Foundation.