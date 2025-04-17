Creators Alliance: PAXTIBI Offering Joint Recovery Action

There may be some hope for persons who were scammed in the Creators Alliance multi-level-marketing (MLM) scheme. The platform turned out to be a Ponzi scheme – a type of financial fraud where returns for earlier investors were paid using the investments of newer participants. The scheme collapsed when it could no longer attract new members, leaving many individuals with significant financial losses.

Currently, the Creators Alliance website is inactive, and communication channels have been severed. PAXTIBI LLP says they can help people get back money they lost in big scams or company bankruptcies. For example, they have helped many people recover millions of dollars when the FTX crypto exchange went bankrupt.

You could still be able to recover some of your funds if you move now

Before we can take legal steps against the people behind Creators Alliance, we need to know how many people were affected and how much money was lost. Please fill out the form at this link to help us gather this information.

Also, be careful during these hard times. Some people might promise to get your money back quickly if you pay them. These are scams, as legal action don’t happen overnight.

If you need any help, contact us at [email protected].