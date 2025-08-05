WEST INDIES LEGENDS INSPIRE THE NEXT GENERATION OF CRICKETERS IN SVG

In a stirring moment of intergenerational connection, 95 young cricketers from across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines experienced the thrill of a lifetime as they interacted with some of the greatest names in West Indies cricket history during a special development session organized under the banner of the Emancipation Cricket Festival (ECF), held from July 31st to August 3rd 2025.

Held at the Arnos Vale Stadium, the session brought together budding talent from cricket nurseries, academies (Jules Anthony Cricket Club and Olandzo Jackson Cricket Academy), and national U-15 and U-19 players, under the guidance of seasoned coaches.

The skill development stations were managed by an elite national lineup of Vincentian cricket talent and including a circuit with batting, bowling, and fielding expertise.

Subsequent to these sessions, the most inspiring moment of the day came when legendary West Indies cricketers: Sir Andy Roberts, Sir Clive Lloyd, H.E. Deryck Murray, Sir Gordon Greenidge, Alvin Kallicharran, and Michael Findlay visited and engaged the young cricketers.

In the interaction, the legends spoke candidly with the young cricketers about their journeys, the value of discipline, and the role of cricket in shaping character, resilience, and national pride. They commended the level of organisation and the enthusiasm of the youth.

The session embodied the very heart of this year’s Emancipation Month theme, celebrating West Indies cricket not only as a symbol of excellence but as a living legacy, fueling inspiration and growth in the next generation of Caribbean leaders, athletes, and patriots.

The Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines extends its deepest gratitude to the organisers, coaches, and communities who made this initiative possible, and will continually invest in the dreams and discipline of our nation’s youth.