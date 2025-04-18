Cricket Icon Desmond Haynes appointed to ICC Men’s Cricket Committee

Cricket West Indies (CWI) is pleased to announce that West Indies cricket legend, Dr. The Most Honourable Desmond Haynes has been appointed to the ICC Men’s Cricket Committee, continuing the region’s strong representation on this influential body. Haynes joins the committee following the completion of the tenure of former West Indies all-rounder and respected cricket administrator Roger Harper. The appointment maintains the strong West Indies presence on this prestigious committee and reflects the continuing influence of Caribbean cricket at the highest levels of the sport’s governance. Haynes, who most recently served as the Lead Selector for the West Indies Men’s teams from January 2022 to June 2024, brings his wealth of cricket knowledge and administrative experience to this important role. The ICC Men’s Cricket Committee plays a vital role in shaping the future of the game as they make recommendations on playing conditions and rules that affect cricket at all levels. Haynes’ appointment ensures that West Indies cricket continues to have a strong voice in these important discussions. Dr. Kishore Shallow, President of CWI, stated:

“The appointment of Dr. Desmond Haynes to the ICC Men’s Cricket Committee is a significant moment for West Indies cricket. Not only does he bring his legendary status as one of our greatest opening batsmen but also his sharp cricket mind and deep understanding of the modern game. His proven track record in cricket administration and previous role as Lead Selector gives him unique insights into both the technical and governance aspects of cricket. Therefore, we had no reservation in proudly recommending him to this committee.”

“On behalf of CWI, I must also express our sincere gratitude to Roger Harper, who has served with distinction over the past three years. Roger’s contributions have helped shape important decisions in the global game and he has represented West Indies cricket admirably at the ICC level.”