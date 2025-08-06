Cricket legends discuss sports role in regional identity

LEGENDS GATHER TO HONOUR LEGACY AND INSPIRE THE FUTURE

In a powerful blend of memory and meaning, on the margins of the Emancipation Cricket Festival (ECF), there was a landmark round table discussion titled “Cricket as a Public Good”, on Saturday, 2nd August, 2025. Hosted by SVG Tourism Authority, the event brought together iconic West Indies cricketing greats and regional thought leaders to reflect on cricket’s enduring value as a symbol of unity, pride, and postcolonial excellence.

Held in celebration of the 60th anniversary of the West Indies’ historic Test victory over Australia in 1965, and the 50th anniversary of the West Indies’ first Cricket World Cup triumph in 1975, the discussion formed a central pillar of this year’s Emancipation Month activities.

Distinguished panellists included:

Dr. the Honourable Ralph E. Gonsalves; Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, ardent cricket enthusiast and regional integrationist,

Sir Clive Lloyd; Former captain and mastermind of the World Cup-winning team,

Sir Andy Roberts; Fast bowling legend and pioneer of West Indies dominance,

H.E. Deryck Murray; Celebrated wicketkeeper and cricket statesman, and

Mr. Michael Findlay, Vincentian cricket legend and Sporting Ambassador.

The discussion was moderated by renowned broadcaster Andrew Mason, and aired on API, NBC Radio, and VC3, as panellists delved into how cricket has served as a vehicle of emancipation, empowerment, and Caribbean identity.

Speaking during the session, H.E. Deryck Murray underscored that cricket is more than a game but that it is a public good that has shaped our consciousness, uplifted our people, and stood as a symbol of excellence against centuries of domination.

From the tales told by Michael Findlay of resilience in village grounds to the moments of international glory shared by Sir Clive Lloyd, the panel echoed the sentiment that West Indies cricket must remain as one of the most profound cultural expressions of regional unity, courage, and capacity.

The Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines proudly reaffirms its commitment to honouring West Indies cricket as part of the region’s living heritage and to preserving the stories, struggles, and victories that continue to inspire generations.

As Emancipation Month 2025 unfolds, the Ministry invites all Vincentians and Caribbean people to join in recognising and celebrating the heroes, on and off the field, who have helped shape our shared destiny.