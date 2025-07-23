West Indies cricket in turmoil as legends, leaders demand drastic reforms

In the wake of the West Indies cricket team’s embarrassing performance at Sabina Park in Jamaica, tensions have escalated dramatically within Caribbean cricket circles.

Several iconic West Indies cricket legends, including Sir Andy Roberts and Brian Lara, have launched fierce criticisms against the administration of Cricket West Indies (CWI), with calls for resignations and sweeping reforms.

The recent comments by CWI President Dr. Kishore Shallow, describing the St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) emancipation cricket festival as a “circus,” have only fueled the fire.

Speaking to the Antigua Observer, Sir Andy Roberts did not hold back. He demanded the resignation of Dr. Kishore Shallow, Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe, and coach Daren Sammy.

Roberts highlighted the dangerous concentration of power within the CWI leadership and expressed disbelief at the team’s batting collapse, which saw three wickets fall in the very first over of the Test at Sabina.

Roberts stated, “We have some serious problems, and having the odd meetings is not going to solve the problems. They need to look at cricket overall, starting from youth development with proper coaching.”

He also called on Shallow to publicly apologize for his divisive remarks that suggested critics of Sammy were motivated by nationality, stressing that insularity has long existed but should not be made so explicit.

Joining Roberts in his criticism, Brian Lara lamented the West Indies Cricket Board’s failure to retain player loyalty. He pointed to the lure of lucrative global T20 leagues as a key factor behind early retirements like Nicholas Pooran’s at 29.

Lara explained, “I have no problem with players making money, but the West Indies Cricket Board has not done anything meaningful to keep them loyal. Players are naturally looking elsewhere, similar to what we see in other countries.”

He emphasized the need for a renewed focus on domestic first-class cricket as a pathway to the West Indies team—a tradition that has been eroding over the years.

The discontent is not limited to cricketing legends. Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali called for “full evaluation and accountability,” stressing that the problems are systemic rather than individual failings. As Chairman of the CARICOM Sub-Committee on Cricket, Ali underlined the urgency to fix the “entire system that is failing.”

Meanwhile, SVG Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves delivered a particularly scathing rebuke of the CWI leadership. He demanded the resignation of the entire board and called for a forensic investigation into the organization’s operations.

Gonsalves linked the recent humiliating defeat to a kind of karmic justice for Shallow’s earlier disparaging comments about the local carnival and cricket festival.

Gonsalves remarked, “God doesn’t like ugly. The president of West Indies cricket has shown himself to be entirely immature and completely unfit for the job.” He also rejected Shallow’s claim of insufficient government support, noting the millions already invested in cricket infrastructure and development throughout the region.

With legends, political leaders, and fans alike demanding accountability and reform, the future of West Indies cricket administration hangs in the balance. The calls for resignations, apologies, and systemic overhaul signal a watershed moment.

Whether Dr. Kishore Shallow and his board will heed these calls remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: the cricketing community across the West Indies is united in demanding change after this latest low point.