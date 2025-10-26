Critical questions Vincentians must ask before election day

History Awaits

At any moment, the bell will ring and campaigning will begin. The question weighing on many Vincentians’ minds right now is, who am I going to vote for? For many, it’s not even a question—it’s an eager anticipation of when they’ll get the chance to mark their X. Some will do so out of blind loyalty, some for the betterment of the country, and some out of bitterness.

Both political parties stand at a critical crossroads. A ULP victory will likely signal the ultimate end of the NDP as we know it; there’s no way they could continue together after six straight rejections from the electorate. Conversely, an NDP win will likely jumpstart a leadership transition within the ULP.

We’re in a season often called the “silly season.” However, it’s crucial that we educate ourselves on election procedures, study both parties’ policies and proposed plans, and critically assess their feasibility. We must distinguish between genuine proposals and mere gimmicks.

Things to Consider as a ULP Supporter

We’re approaching 25 years under one leader. He’s not getting any younger, and another term in office will push him past the age of 80. Currently, there’s still no clear succession plan. Who’s next in line to take over the leadership? We may love and vote for the current PM, but would we be satisfied with whoever succeeds him?

Ask yourself: Are you satisfied with what’s been accomplished in the last 25 years? If you refrained from voting in the last election, why? Will you do that again, or will you show up this time to give the ULP a solid chance of winning?

Things to Consider as an NDP Supporter

After almost 25 years in opposition, do you still believe the general public wants a government under NDP leadership? Could this be the year? If the NDP wins, will they live up to their expectations and promises?

Like the ULP, the NDP’s leadership is also aging. If successful, would Dr. Friday try to hold onto power even though his first term would put him at age 70? Is there a succession plan? Would they be making the changes they’ve assured us of, or would they spend the next five years cleaning up the mess they claim the ULP will leave?

Taking the Blinders Off

There’s a narrative that Vincentians are tired of Ralph and the ULP. The opposition often uses the fact that they won the popular vote in the last election to convince the public that the electorate favors them. Interestingly, they never mention the margin of that victory. You may wonder, “Well, what is the amount?” They won the popular vote by a mere 481 votes—and still lost a seat.

Let’s put this into context. On the mainland, the ULP remains the favorite and the party to beat. When they were in opposition in 1998 and lost the election, they won the popular vote by over 4,000 and lost by just one seat. We’re all entitled to our opinions, but what this highlights is that the Grenadines’ significant support for the NDP gave them only a meager 400-plus vote advantage in the popular vote. This suggests the ULP suffered from voter apathy—that voters would rather abstain than vote for the opposition. In 1998, that wasn’t the case; the opposition gained substantial support across the country.

Time for Change

However, it is time for a change in the country—not necessarily in party, but in leadership. This doesn’t mean the current leader isn’t doing a good job; it simply means it’s time for a fresh start. The NDP still isn’t that option; they’ve never presented themselves as a better choice—they’re simply the only other option.

Both parties continue with their political gimmicks. The ULP delivers projects just before elections, while the NDP continues to promise things that don’t add up. For 25 years they’ve said the country is worse off than it was. If that’s the case, how can you tell the public that in 60 days you’ll drop VAT from 16% to 13%, double the amount for public assistance (often wrongfully referred to as “poor relief”), and give a bonus to civil servants—without stating where the money will come from?

One could conclude that maybe the government isn’t doing so badly after all. They sell the dream of a Citizenship by Investment (CBI) program generating the needed finance, but CBI can’t be set up in 60 days. Constitutionally, there must be changes to laws regarding the sale of passports, and the vetting process for applicants literally takes up to nine months before they can proceed to payment. Considering we’re joining the party late alongside fellow Caribbean islands, our rates must be competitive, right?

In the end, the ULP needs a change, the country needs a change, and the NDP needs a change. But who would we prefer to go through that change with?