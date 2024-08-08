Crocodile Expert Adam Britton Jailed for raping dozens of dogs

British crocodile expert Adam Britton jailed for sexually abusing dogs

Adam Britton, a renowned crocodile expert, has been sentenced to over 10 years in prison for committing unspeakable acts of bestiality and animal cruelty. The sentencing has shocked the community and raised calls for stricter animal cruelty laws in the Northern Territory.

Key Takeaways

Adam Britton sentenced to 10 years and five months in prison.

Crimes include bestiality, animal cruelty, and possession of child abuse material.

Britton sourced dogs from unsuspecting owners and tortured them.

He filmed his crimes and shared them online.

Sentencing and Crimes

Adam Britton, a once-celebrated zoologist, was sentenced to 10 years and five months in prison, with a non-parole period of six years. His sentence was backdated to his arrest in April 2022. Chief Justice Michael Grant described Britton’s actions as “grotesque” and “unspeakable,” highlighting the severe and prolonged violence inflicted on the animals.

Britton sourced 42 dogs from online classifieds between 2020 and 2022, promising their owners a good home. Instead, he tortured and killed them in a shipping container on his property, which he referred to as his “torture room.” He filmed these acts and shared them online under pseudonyms like ‘Monster’ and ‘Cerberus.’

Courtroom Reactions

The courtroom was filled with distress as Chief Justice Grant detailed Britton’s crimes. Animal activists were visibly upset, holding signs calling Britton a “psychopath” and “zoosadist.” Justice Grant excused court officers due to the graphic nature of the details, warning that they could cause “nervous shock or some other adverse psychological reactions.”

Britton’s Double Life

While Britton was known for his work with crocodiles, appearing in National Geographic and documentaries alongside David Attenborough, he led a disturbing double life. He built a rapport with dog owners, convincing them to give up their pets, only to torture and kill them. He took photographs of the dogs before and after torturing them, sending these images to the former owners with false narratives about the dogs’ well-being.

Legal and Public Reactions

Britton’s crimes have led to calls for stronger penalties for animal cruelty. In 2022, new legislation in the Northern Territory increased penalties for animal cruelty, but Britton’s offences pre-dated this change. Animal rights groups are demanding further modernisation and strengthening of these laws.

Emma Hurst from the Animal Justice Party described the sentence as “pathetically weak,” stating that the country’s animal sexual abuse laws are out of touch with community values and expectations. She called for harsher punishments for such sadistic acts.

Britton’s Statement

In a letter read aloud in court, Britton expressed regret for his actions, claiming he had been fighting a rare paraphilic disorder. He apologised to the families affected and asked for space for his family to heal. However, Justice Grant was not convinced of Britton’s genuine remorse, noting the sheer pleasure Britton derived from his actions.

Conclusion

Adam Britton’s sentencing has not only shocked the community but also highlighted the need for stricter animal cruelty laws. As Britton begins his prison term, the call for justice for his victims continues to resonate.