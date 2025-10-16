Crumbling roof threatens nurses in maternity ward at MCMH

Nurses at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH) are sounding the alarm about a deteriorating maternity ward roof that poses immediate life-threatening risks to medical staff and patients.

Nurses working in the maternity ward have come forward with urgent testimonies told St Vincent Times about falling debris and structural instability that directly endangers their lives and the patients under their care.

“This is not the first time we’ve experienced this dangerous situation,” one frustrated nurse revealed, highlighting the repeated nature of the infrastructure failure.

When staff members approached hospital administrators about the critical safety issue, they were met with what can only be described as callous indifference. The hospital administrator’s response – suggesting nurses “can stay home if you wish” – has only intensified the growing frustration among healthcare workers.

Persistent roof leaks

Broken medical equipment

Unsanitary conditions

The nurses say the situation demands immediate intervention to protect the lives of healthcare workers and patients.

As of now, health officials have maintained a conspicuous silence, refusing to comment on the escalating safety crisis.