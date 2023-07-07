CSU forecasts above-normal Atlantic hurricane season in 2023

Experts Predict Atlantic Hurricane Season Could Be Busier

Experts at the Colorado State University have updated their 2023 Atlantic hurricane forecast, predicting an above-normal season.

The first season estimates published in April 2023 reported 13 tropical storms and six hurricanes.

But the university released its updated forecast on Thursday, indicating that there would be more tropical cyclones and storms than initially predicted despite the possible impact of El Nino.

According to the updated projection, there could be eighteen named storms, nine hurricanes, and four major hurricanes by the season’s end.

The Atlantic Hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30.

The experts have reminded coastal residents that it only takes one hurricane making landfall to make it an active season for them.

As a result, they said residents need to prepare the same for every season, regardless of storm activity predictions.