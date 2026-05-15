CT scan services fully restored at MCMH

CT SCAN SERVICE AT THE MILTON CATO HOSPITAL NOW FULLY OPERATIONAL.



The Ministry of Health, Wellness, Environmental Health and Energy wishes to inform the public and our healthcare providers that the CT Scan service at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital is now fully operational.



The Radiology Department is currently contacting patients with outstanding CT scan referrals in an effort to reduce waiting times and improve access to diagnostic services.



Patients who have been waiting for a CT scan, as well as individuals with recent referrals for CT scan services, are kindly asked to contact or visit the Radiology Department at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital to schedule their appointments.



For further information or to schedule an appointment, patients are encouraged to contact the Radiology Department directly.



The Ministry of Health, Wellness, Environmental Health and Energy remains committed to strengthening access to quality healthcare services for the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.