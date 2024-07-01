CTO Champions Resilience and Renewal on World Tourism Day

The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) celebrated World Tourism Day on September 27, 2024, with a virtual event centered on the theme, “Resilience and Renewal: Building a Peaceful Future”, in alignment with UN Tourism’s global focus on “Tourism and Peace”. Discussions produced key outcomes focused on strengthening the region’s tourism sector through crisis management, peace-building principles, sustainable development, youth empowerment, and collaborative partnerships.

The forum attracted over 150 participants, including government ministers, tourism directors, policymakers, and representatives from the private sector, all eager to engage in discussions about the future of sustainable and peaceful tourism in the region.

Executives and industry leaders from across the Caribbean and the global marketplace attended to gain insights from the discussions and share their expertise in developing strategies for a more resilient and sustainable tourism sector. The event provided a valuable platform for networking and collaboration among key stakeholders, fostering a shared commitment to the responsible growth of Caribbean tourism.

There were several key outcomes from the discussions.

Enhanced Resilience and Recovery Strategies

The forum underscored the importance of developing robust crisis management strategies, particularly in the Caribbean, which is highly vulnerable to natural disasters. Emphasis was placed on proactive measures to not only respond to immediate crises but also to support long-term peace, stability, and resilience in the tourism sector.

Integration of Peace-Building Principles

Participants explored how embedding peace-building principles into tourism practices can enhance the Caribbean’s ability to adapt and thrive. A strong emphasis was placed on fostering collaboration among public and private sectors, academia, and local communities to create an inclusive and sustainable tourism framework.

Commitment to Sustainable Development and Regenerative Tourism

Sustainable development was highlighted as critical to the region’s long-term peace and prosperity. The forum emphasized regenerative tourism approaches that minimize environmental impacts while restoring and rejuvenating destinations and communities. Discussions focused on environmental stewardship, cultural heritage preservation, and the role of tourism in ensuring a sustainable future for the Caribbean.

Empowerment of Youth and Communities

Youth empowerment and community engagement were central themes of the forum, with the youth representative offering insights on tourism as a catalyst for peace and community resilience. The forum called for educational initiatives that prepare future generations to lead in sustainability and peacebuilding within the tourism sector.

Strengthening Collaborative Approaches

Collaborative partnerships across sectors were deemed essential for ensuring equitable benefits from tourism. Participants stressed the importance of social inclusion and addressing the needs of marginalized communities, highlighting that only through collaboration can economic resilience and sustainable growth be achieved.

CTO’s World Tourism Day 2024 forum reaffirmed the power of tourism as a tool for promoting understanding, cooperation, and sustainable development. The insights and recommendations from this year’s event will help guide future actions and policies aimed at enhancing tourism’s role in fostering peace, sustainability, and economic prosperity across the Caribbean.