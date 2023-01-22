Cuba expedites the connection process for international fiber optic cable

Cuba speeds up connection process for international fiber optic cable

The Ministry of Communications has announced that construction has begun on a new international fiber optic cable called Arimao, which will increase and diversify the island’s international connectivity.

After the physical laying of the cable between Martinique and the central Cuban province of Cienfuegos has been completed, the Ministry reports that the connection process and further tests are currently underway.

Mincom’s Director of Telecommunications, Alejandro Ruiz Douglas, noted that the terrestrial portion and the integration of the equipment and systems of the connecting locations remain to be completed.

Cuban Telecommunications Business S.A. (ETECSA) and the French company Orange S.A. agreed in December 2022 to install an underwater cable that would help meet Cuba’s Internet and broadband connectivity requirements.

After beginning its installation in Cuba’s Tricontinental Port of Cienguegos, the 2,500-kilometer-long Arimao touched down in Martinique on January 10.

Source : CMC