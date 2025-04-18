Cuba Requires Electronic Visas from July 1, 2025

Cuba to require eVisas for all international travellers

As of July 1, 2025, Cuba will put a definitive end to the use of tourist cards. All international travelers will be required to obtain an electronic visa (e-Visa) prior to departure.

A few months after launching its official eVisaCuba portal, the largest island in the Caribbean is confirming the digital overhaul of its entry procedures. Starting July 1, 2025, travelers will only be allowed to enter Cuba with a valid electronic visa.

The long-standing tourist card, once seen as a simplified gateway to the island, will be permanently discontinued as of June 30, replaced by this fully digital system.

This new requirement, announced by Cuba’s Ministry of Tourism (MINTUR), marks the final step in a transition that began in summer 2024 to centralize and streamline the visa application process through an online platform.

“With Evisa, applicants will be able to start their visa process virtually, from any device connected to the Internet. This platform simplifies the visa application and management process, eliminating the need for additional physical documents. In addition to its ease of use, Evisa also stands out for its user-friendliness and contribution to environmental protection,” explained the Cuban Ministry of Tourism.

One caveat: the eVisaCuba platform currently doesn’t support online payments. Each Cuban consulate handles applications and payments independently, so accepted payment methods may vary by country. To simplify the process, some authorized travel agencies offer intermediary services that include online payment options.

Once approved, the electronic visa is issued as a single-entry visa and allows travelers to stay in Cuba for up to 90 days. This stay can be extended once for an additional 90 days, bringing the total allowable time in the country to 180 days.