Cuba-SVG to Expand Cooperation on Food Security

The Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Carlos Ernesto Rodríguez Echeverry, held a working meeting with the Minister of Agriculture, Honorable Israel Bruce, during which both parties discussed issues of bilateral interest related to strengthening cooperation in the agricultural sector and food production.

During the meeting, various possibilities were examined to expand and deepen bilateral cooperation in key areas such as sustainable agricultural development, increased food production, the transfer of knowledge and best practices, as well as leveraging Cuba’s experience in training human resources in the field of agriculture.

The exchange took place in a cordial and constructive atmosphere, reaffirming the shared commitment to continue strengthening cooperation ties between Cuba and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, for the benefit of the economic and social development of both peoples.

Both parties agreed on the importance of advancing concrete initiatives that contribute to food security, addressing current challenges in the agricultural sector, and further strengthening bilateral relations. (Embassy of Cuba to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines/Cubaminrex)