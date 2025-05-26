Cuba, SVG celebrate 33 years of enduring friendship and solidarity

Today, Cuba and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines proudly and joyfully celebrate the 33rd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations—a date that signifies far more than the signing of an agreement. It marks the beginning of a sincere friendship, woven with threads of solidarity, respect, and real Caribbean brotherhood.

Since that historic May 26, 1992, both nations have walked a shared path of exemplary cooperation, proving that geography and language pose no barrier when ties are forged from the heart and political will.

Over these 33 years, Cuba and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines have shared dreams, faced challenges, and nurtured hopes, building a relationship that goes beyond diplomacy to become a true bond between sister nations.

The legacy of this relationship can be seen in the smiles of patients cared for by Cuban medical brigades, in the faces of Vincentian students educated in Cuban universities, and in the strong structure of the Modern Medical Diagnosis Center of Georgetown—born from altruistic cooperation. Each achievement is a living testament to a solidarity offered freely and sincerely.

In times of hardship, such as the devastating eruption of La Soufrière volcano, Cuba did not hesitate to extend a helping hand. And Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, with unwavering loyalty, has consistently stood by Cuba in international forums, raising its voice in defense of sovereignty and against the unjust US economic blockade and the inclusion of Cuba in the US List of States that allegedly Sponsors Terrorism.

The heartfelt words of Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves reflect the special nature of this relationship. His admiration for the Cuban Revolution and commitment to justice have been constant. Likewise, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez has emphasized how this relationship stands as a model of genuine South-South cooperation and mutual respect.

As we mark these 33 years of shared history, both nations reaffirm their commitment to continue walking together—toward a future of deeper integration, sustainable development, and prosperity for their peoples.

Thirty-three years later, the embrace between Cuba and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines remains strong, warm, and full of hope—a friendship that honors the past and lights the way forward.