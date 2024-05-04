Ambassador of Cuba visits SVG Chamber of Industry and Commerce

The Cuban Ambassador to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines visited the headquarters of the Chamber of Industry and Commerce of this nation and was received by its Executive Director, Anthony Regisford.

During the meeting, the parties analyzed the possibilities of promoting bilateral cooperation in the areas of trade and business.

The Cuban Ambassador offered an overview of the investment possibilities in the Mariel Special Development Zone and invited Vincentian companies to attend the Havana International Fair, whose 40th edition will be held at the end of 2024.

Mr. Regisford commented on the international exhibition fair that will take place in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in October this year and said that Cuba is welcome to participate in it.